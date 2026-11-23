OYO eyes IPO again, targets listing early next year
What's the story
OYO's parent company, Oravel Stays, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) between January and March, The Economic Times reported. The company's valuation is estimated to be between ₹20,000-22,000 crore ($2.1-2.3 billion). This valuation remains largely unchanged from the $2.3 billion at which the Gurugram-based hospitality firm last raised capital two years ago.
IPO details
Upcoming IPO will be a fully primary capital raise
OYO's upcoming IPO will be a fully primary capital raise, with no shareholders divesting their stakes through an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The company had previously reduced its proposed IPO size by nearly half to ₹3,350 crore in October.
This was part of a reassessment of its fundraising strategy and plans for the public offering.
History
Previous attempts to go public
OYO has made multiple attempts to go public since 2021.
It first filed for an ₹8,430 crore IPO in September 2021, but SEBI returned its prospectus in December 2022.
The company made a smaller confidential filing in March 2023 before withdrawing it in May 2024.
It made a third attempt in December 2025, targeting a $5-7 billion valuation, and filed an updated draft prospectus in June 2026 after receiving SEBI clearance.