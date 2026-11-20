P&G to cut up to 30% of manufacturing, logistics jobs
What's the story
Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G) has announced plans to reduce its manufacturing and logistics workforce by 20-30% by the end of this decade. The move is part of a broader cost-saving initiative amid rising price pressures. The company's Chief Product Supply Officer Luc Reynaert revealed the strategy during an investor presentation.
Savings goal
$10 billion in total productivity savings by 2030
P&G is targeting $10 billion in total productivity savings by 2030.
The company has been grappling with high oil prices and declining consumer demand due to inflation.
In a May 2025 filing, P&G revealed that some 52,000 employees across around 35 countries were involved in manufacturing its products.
This accounts for nearly half of the company's current global workforce.
Cost pressures
P&G's profitability under pressure
P&G has warned that higher commodity costs could lead to $1.4 billion in expenses for the current fiscal year.
Last year, as part of a wider restructuring plan, the company announced plans to cut 7,000 office jobs over two years.
Despite these challenges, P&G has managed to maintain modest sales growth but its profitability has been under pressure, with earnings rising just 1% last fiscal year, the lowest since 2016.
Strategic shift
Increased automation and focus on core markets
P&G has already launched 15 automated "unattended" facilities and plans to expand this number in the coming years.
These operations are expected to boost productivity by 20% by 2030, "freeing up our employees for higher value work," Reynaert said.
The company has also stopped manufacturing and commercial operations in some countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, as it focuses on strengthening its position in core markets.