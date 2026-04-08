P N Gadgil stock up 6% on Q4 ₹3,552 cr
Business
P N Gadgil Jewellers's shares jumped 6% after the company posted a massive 124% jump in Q4 revenue, hitting ₹3,552 crore.
The boost came from strong wedding and festive season demand, showing people are still big on gold and jewelry buys.
FY26 revenue ₹10,744 cr
The company's retail revenue doubled, franchise sales soared by 132%, and e-commerce grew by 67%. Same-store sales were up 86%, pointing to solid performance across existing shops.
For FY26, total revenue rose to ₹10,744 crore (up 40%), with gold, silver, and diamond volumes all climbing.
Looking ahead, P N Gadgil plans to open 25 new stores in FY27 (aiming for ₹13,500 crore in revenue) so their growth streak doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.