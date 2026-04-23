Paisalo Digital aims to double assets, revenue, profits with AI
Business
Paisalo Digital, a major NBFC, is making a bold move to become an AI-driven lending platform.
They're rolling out artificial intelligence across everything, from signing up new customers to approving loans, and managing repayments.
The goal? To double their assets, revenue, and profits in the next three years.
Paisalo Digital board meets May 10
Their new setup uses high-powered NVIDIA AI chips and can handle over 350,000 customer calls daily.
Up ahead, Paisalo's board meets on May 10 to review yearly results and talk about possible dividends and fresh fundraising through debentures.
Despite all these plans, the stock dipped 2.5% today, so investors are watching closely to see how this tech push pays off.