Pakistan receives final $1bn installment completing $3bn Saudi aid package
Business
Pakistan just got the last $1 billion installment from Saudi Arabia, completing a $3 billion aid package aimed at shoring up its economy.
The first chunk arrived back on April 15, 2026.
This cash boost is pretty important right now, helping Pakistan cover debts and refill its foreign-exchange reserves.
Funding signals Saudi confidence in Pakistan
This funding isn't just about money: it highlights the strong partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
The timely help shows Saudi confidence in Pakistan's efforts to steady its finances and keeps market nerves in check during uncertain global times.