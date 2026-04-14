Pakistan stock market rebounds almost 4,000 points amid U.S.-Iran negotiations

KSE-100 spiked over 12,000 points

The KSE-100 has been on a roller coaster lately, spiking over 12,000 points last week after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire but closing the week slightly down overall.

Oil prices also fell, with WTI down more than 2% and Brent down nearly 2%, which helped lift global markets.

Christopher Wood says Pakistan is a high-beta opportunity tied to IMF support.