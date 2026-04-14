Pakistan stock market rebounds almost 4,000 points amid U.S.-Iran negotiations
Business
Pakistan's main stock market index bounced back by almost 4,000 points on Tuesday, after hopes resurfaced for U.S.-Iran negotiations.
Just a day earlier, the market had crashed by over 6,000 points when talks fell apart.
Despite the ups and downs, discussions are reportedly still happening, though President Trump says Iran's nuclear program remains a big sticking point.
KSE-100 spiked over 12,000 points
The KSE-100 has been on a roller coaster lately, spiking over 12,000 points last week after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire but closing the week slightly down overall.
Oil prices also fell, with WTI down more than 2% and Brent down nearly 2%, which helped lift global markets.
Christopher Wood says Pakistan is a high-beta opportunity tied to IMF support.