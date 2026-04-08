Pakistan's KSE-100 records 8.15% largest single-day gain after U.S.-Iran ceasefire

Two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire pauses military action

The two-week ceasefire means the US will pause military action while Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route.

Both US President Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the deal.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the ceasefire would take effect immediately and discussions would aim for a conclusive agreement, hoping this move leads to more stability after recent market swings tied to regional tensions.