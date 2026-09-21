Palantir CEO Alex Karp warns AI firms could be nationalized
Palantir's CEO, Alex Karp, says major AI firms could end up being taken over by the government because of huge risks if something goes wrong with their tech.
In a chat with CNBC, Karp explained that unless liability issues are sorted out, these companies might have no choice but to let the government step in, which could seriously shrink their value and shake up the market.
Karp: government should handle AI liability
Karp believes only the government can really sort out who's responsible if AI causes problems, saying, "The only way to deal with this kind of liability is to go to the government and say, nationalize us, please."
Meanwhile, other tech leaders are split: some want development to slow down, while others think competition keeps things safe.
The debate is heating up as everyone tries to figure out how much control (and risk) should land on developers versus regulators.