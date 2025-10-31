Palantir sues ex-employees for starting rival AI company

Palantir Technologies has filed a lawsuit against two of its former senior engineers, Radha Jain and Joanna Cohen. The company accuses them of using confidential information to launch a "copycat" firm, Percepta AI. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court and alleges that Jain and Cohen breached agreements they signed with Palantir to protect proprietary data like source code and customer information.

Business comparison Allegations of unfair competition Palantir's lawsuit highlights the similarities between its own AI-powered software and the products offered by Percepta. Both are aimed at improving efficiency for businesses and government agencies using existing data. Jain helped design and build Palantir's flagship software before leaving in November 2024, while Cohen worked on AI solutions for individual customers until her resignation in February, according to the lawsuit.

Company launch Percepta AI launched earlier this month Percepta AI, a company owned by the venture capital firm General Catalyst, was publicly launched earlier this month. The lawsuit states that "Jain's and Cohen's deception and violation of their agreements with Palantir are black and white." Despite being named in the lawsuit, Percepta is not a defendant. Both Jain and Cohen have yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter, Reuters reports.