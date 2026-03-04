Pantomath's Wealth Mutual Fund launches small cap fund

Investment details and options

Getting started requires at least ₹10,000, with top-ups from ₹5,000.

You can set up SIPs for as little as ₹100 per day or ₹2,000 per month—pretty flexible for new investors.

There's a 1% exit fee if you pull out within a year.

The fund comes in both Direct and Regular plans with options for growth or income payouts.