Pantomath's Wealth Mutual Fund launches small cap fund
The Wealth Company Mutual Fund (from Pantomath Group) just launched its Small Cap Fund. The NFO closed on February 18, 2026.
This fund aims for long-term growth by investing mostly in small-cap stocks, tracking the Nifty Smallcap 250 index.
Starting NAV is ₹10.
Investment details and options
Getting started requires at least ₹10,000, with top-ups from ₹5,000.
You can set up SIPs for as little as ₹100 per day or ₹2,000 per month—pretty flexible for new investors.
There's a 1% exit fee if you pull out within a year.
The fund comes in both Direct and Regular plans with options for growth or income payouts.
Meet the expert managing your money
Aparna Shanker (Chief Investment Officer-Equity), who brings over 30 years of experience, manages this fund using her C.H.A.N.G.E. strategy—basically a deep-dive into company quality and stability before investing.
What to expect from this fund?
The focus here is on picking businesses that can ride out market ups and downs.
With regular monitoring and rebalancing, the goal is to help your money grow while managing risks along the way.