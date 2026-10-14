Parallel Loop raises $6.6 million seed led by 3one4 Capital
Business
Parallel Loop, a fresh face in enterprise AI, just raised $6.6 million in seed funding led by 3one4 Capital.
The goal? Help more businesses use AI faster, thanks to their team of forward-deployed engineers (FDEs).
Notably, big names like Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma) and CRED founder Kunal Shah also backed the round.
Parallel Loop pairs AI with engineers
Founded just this June by Prateek Jogani and Yujun Chean, Parallel Loop is already working with brands like Licious and Havells in India.
Their approach mixes its AI technology stack with on-the-ground engineers, making it much simpler for companies to update old systems and put smarter tech into action.