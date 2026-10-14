Parallel Loop raises $6.6 million seed led by 3one4 Capital

Parallel Loop, a fresh face in enterprise AI, just raised $6.6 million in seed funding led by 3one4 Capital.

The goal? Help more businesses use AI faster, thanks to their team of forward-deployed engineers (FDEs).

Notably, big names like Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma) and CRED founder Kunal Shah also backed the round.