Paramotor Digital Technology updates IPO draft with SEBI seeking ₹1,000cr

Paramotor Digital Technology is gearing up for a big move: it's just updated its IPO draft with SEBI, aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore.

The plan is to use this money to bring in more users, upgrade tech, and expand the business.

Out of the total amount, ₹698 crore will come from new shares and ₹302 crore from promoters selling part of their stake.