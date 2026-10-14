Paramotor Digital Technology updates IPO draft with SEBI seeking ₹1,000cr
Business
Paramotor Digital Technology is gearing up for a big move: it's just updated its IPO draft with SEBI, aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore.
The plan is to use this money to bring in more users, upgrade tech, and expand the business.
Out of the total amount, ₹698 crore will come from new shares and ₹302 crore from promoters selling part of their stake.
Promoters to sell ₹151cr each
Promoter selling shareholders Sonia Pankaj Asher and Rahul Anand will each sell shares worth up to ₹151 crore.
There's also a chance for a pre-IPO placement that could trim the fresh issue size.
On the numbers front: Paramotor pulled in ₹60.31 crore in revenue in fiscal 2026 with 1.58 million users and posted PAT of ₹59.14 crore in FY26, a sign things might be looking up for them.