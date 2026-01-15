Dennis Cinelli is Paramount's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Paramount appoints new CFO amid Warner Bros. takeover battle

By Mudit Dube 12:04 pm Jan 15, 202612:04 pm

What's the story

Paramount has announced the appointment of Dennis Cinelli as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Cinelli, a board member at Paramount, will take over from interim CFO Andrew Warren. The move comes as Paramount continues its aggressive takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., a battle it is waging against Netflix, a significant competitor in the context of the takeover bid.