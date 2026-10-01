Paramount names Ynon Kreiz co-CEO ahead of Warner merger

Paramount has clarified the division of responsibilities between Ellison and Kreiz after the merger.

While Ellison will concentrate on long-term strategy, creative vision, talent relationships, strategic partnerships, technology, and capital allocation, Kreiz will handle day-to-day management and integration of the two businesses.

The combined entity will report jointly to both leaders.

Kreiz joined Mattel in 2018 and was instrumental in launching the successful Barbie film with Warner Bros. Pictures during his tenure there.