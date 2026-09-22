Paramount settles US lawsuit, clearing path for $110B Warner deal
What's the story
Paramount Skydance has settled a lawsuit filed by California and 11 other US states over its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. The deal would merge Paramount's operations with those of Warner Bros Discovery, including major film studios, streaming services and TV networks. The settlement clears a major legal hurdle in one of Hollywood's biggest media mergers.
Legal objections
States' concerns and settlement details
The states had sued in July, claiming the merger could stifle competition in the film and television industries.
They also feared it would give the combined company more control over pricing and content.
In response to these concerns, Paramount has agreed to several conditions under the settlement agreement.
Settlement terms
Paramount's commitments under the settlement
As part of the settlement, Paramount has committed to invest an additional $1.5 billion in US film production over five years.
The company also has to release at least 30 films a year for the first two years after the merger, increasing to 32 films a year for three subsequent years.
At least four of these films annually must be independent productions.
Compliance measures
Penalties and divestment requirements
If Paramount fails to meet the agreed film output, it could face a penalty of $30 million for each missed film.
The company may also have to divest Miramax Studios under the settlement terms.
The agreement also includes provisions related to Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery's cable businesses, requiring separate negotiations for distribution agreements of their respective basic cable channels for five years.
Oversight provisions
News Editorial Independence Board and other provisions
The settlement also calls for a News Editorial Independence Board to ensure editorial independence at CBS and CNN.
An independent monitor will oversee Paramount's compliance with the agreement.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the settlement addresses concerns over competition, film production, and consumer choice but clarified that it doesn't endorse the merger itself.
Union settlement
WGA settles its lawsuit as well
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has also settled its separate lawsuit against the merger.
The union had argued that the deal could lower writers' pay and worsen working conditions.
While WGA still believes the merger could hurt writers and the broader entertainment industry, it chose to settle due to potential costs of continuing without government enforcers' support.