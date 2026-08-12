Paramount Skydance may sell CNN to secure $110B merger

Paramount Skydance is thinking about selling CNN to help clear the last big roadblock for their $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

California and 11 other states are suing, saying the deal could hurt competition and make media more expensive.

Paramount's legal chief, Makan Delrahim, even mentioned they might move out of California if needed, saying, "a point at which you have a duty, a fiduciary duty to your shareholders, and those are the factors you consider."