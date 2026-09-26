Why Paramount Skydance is shifting its stock listing to NYSE
What's the story
Paramount Skydance has announced its decision to shift the listing of its Class B common stock from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The transition is expected to take place on or around October 5, with trading on Nasdaq ending at market close and trading on NYSE starting at market open on October 6.
Exchange competition
Companies usually switch exchanges when they find a better match
The move from Nasdaq to NYSE is a strategic one, as companies usually switch exchanges when they find a better match with an exchange's investor base, technology and services.
The two US exchanges have long vied for prominence, with Nasdaq being the go-to for tech stocks while NYSE has been home to some of America's largest industrial and financial companies.
Corporate developments
Paramount nears completion of $110B Warner Bros deal
The exchange transition comes as Paramount Skydance nears the completion of its $110 billion Warner Bros. deal.
The company had recently settled a legal dispute with a group of US states led by California and a Hollywood writers union.
Along with this, Paramount has also set October 5 as the record date for an upcoming distribution of warrants to eligible holders of its Class B common stock in connection with the Warner Bros. deal.