Why Paramount is suing Warner Bros. Discovery

By Mudit Dube 11:25 am Jan 13, 2026

Paramount has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) after the latter's agreement with Netflix. The legal action is aimed at forcing WBD to disclose more information about its agreement with Netflix, particularly how it valued the transaction. Paramount's CEO David Ellison said, "WBD has provided increasingly novel reasons for avoiding a transaction with Paramount, but what it has never said...is that the Netflix transaction is financially superior to our actual offer."