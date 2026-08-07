Paras Defence and Space Technologies posts Q1 profit ₹21.22cr
Business
Paras Defence and Space Technologies just reported a strong Q1 (June quarter 2026): profit rose 42.7% to ₹21.22 crore, and revenue climbed 37.3% year over year.
Their operations are running smoother too, with EBITDA up 45.4% year-on-year.
Still, after the news dropped, shares fell 2.9%.
Paras Semiconductors plans ₹6,200cr IC plant
The company is giving out a ₹1-per-share dividend (pending annual general meeting approval), with August 28, 2026 as the record date.
They're also proposing to divest their stake in Krasny Paras Defence Technologies.
Meanwhile, subsidiary Paras Semiconductors plans to invest close to ₹6,200 crore in a new advanced IC packaging facility in Madhya Pradesh: think cutting-edge chip tech like 3D integration and chiplet integration.