Paras Defence to build India's 1st thermal imaging chip plant Business Jan 19, 2026

Paras Defence is putting ₹500 crore into a new semiconductor plant in India, aiming to make thermal imaging chips for defense and exports.

Production is variously reported as slated to start by the end of 2027 and as planned to commence operations and start delivering by the end of 2027, and the goal is simple: cut down on importing these high-tech parts from abroad.