Paras Defence to build India's 1st thermal imaging chip plant
Paras Defence is putting ₹500 crore into a new semiconductor plant in India, aiming to make thermal imaging chips for defense and exports.
Production is variously reported as slated to start by the end of 2027 and as planned to commence operations and start delivering by the end of 2027, and the goal is simple: cut down on importing these high-tech parts from abroad.
What makes this a big deal?
The plant will start with 50,000 sq ft and plans to double later.
Over 10,000 detectors will roll out each year—made entirely in-house, with a scientific team that includes former DRDO and ISRO employees and no foreign collaboration.
This is the first time these chips will be made in India.
Orders already rolling in
Paras Defence has already landed major orders: ₹26.6 crore from Opto Electronics Factory for tank controls, plus $3.8 million (about ₹34 crore) from Israel's Elbit for electro-optics gear.
Why should you care?
This move could reduce reliance on imports—plus it supports India's push for self-reliant defense tech.
For anyone interested in science or national innovation, it's a solid step forward.