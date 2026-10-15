Paras Healthcare opens IPO October 21 to raise ₹1,450 cr
Business
Paras Healthcare is opening its IPO on October 21, aiming to raise ₹1,450 crore with shares priced between ₹660 and ₹693 each.
The offer closes on October 23 and the stock should hit the exchanges by October 28, so if you're tracking new listings, keep an eye out.
Paras Healthcare 75% institutions 10% retail
Most of the shares (75%) are set aside for big institutional investors, while retail investors get 10%.
The money raised from new shares (₹500 crore) will help Paras pay off debts. The rest comes from existing shareholders selling part of their stake.
Paras runs eight hospitals across India and has trimmed down its original IPO size from ₹1,800 crore.