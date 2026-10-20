Paras Healthcare raises ₹652.5cr from anchors before IPO launch
Business
Paras Healthcare just pulled in ₹652.5 crore from anchor investors before its IPO launches on October 21, 2026.
They handed out 94,15,584 shares at ₹693 each to 39 funds, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and BlackRock.
Paras Healthcare IPO ₹1,450cr, ₹500cr fresh
The company plans to raise a total issue size of ₹1,450 crore through this IPO, with ₹500 crore as fresh issue and ₹950 crore as an offer for sale by the selling shareholder, with shares priced between ₹660 and ₹693.
The fresh funds will go toward paying off debt.
Paras runs eight hospitals across India and trimmed its original IPO size from ₹1,800 crore.
The shares are set to list on October 28.