Paras Semiconductors partners with BroadPak on advanced packaging in India
Business
Paras Semiconductors is partnering with U.S.-based BroadPak to develop advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities in India.
The focus? Advanced 2.5D/3D packaging, chiplet integration, and hybrid bonding, core tech for AI and powerful computing.
Paras to train engineers with BroadPak
With access to BroadPak's design know-how, Paras will help bring cutting-edge packaging skills to India while training local engineers.
As BroadPak Founder and CEO Farhang Yazdani put it, India's growing semiconductor ecosystem offered an important opportunity to develop capabilities in heterogeneous integration and system-level packaging.