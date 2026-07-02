Parle-G, Melody maker plans $1B IPO at over $10B valuation
What's the story
Parle Products, the company behind iconic Indian brands like Parle-G, KrackJack, Monaco, Mango Bite, and Melody is planning a major initial public offering (IPO) next year. The Mumbai-based company is targeting an IPO worth over $1 billion (₹9,530 crore) with a valuation exceeding $10.5 billion (₹1 lakh crore), as per Moneycontrol.
Advisory team
Parle appoints advisors for upcoming IPO
Parle Products has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, and HSBC Securities as advisors for its upcoming IPO. The decision comes after the company issued a request for proposal (RFP) in April and completed the pitches process. There are also talks with other firms to add a fourth investment bank to the advisory syndicate.
Market standing
Parle Products is India's 7th most valuable unlisted company
Parle Products is the seventh most valuable unlisted company in India, with a valuation of ₹75,420 crore (nearly $8 billion). Despite earlier speculation about its listing plans, Parle Products has remained tight-lipped on the matter. Mayank Shah, the company's CMO had said they are focused on running and growing their business rather than commenting on market speculation.
Business expansion
Global presence and financial performance
Parle Products has a strong global presence, with its products sold in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The company also has manufacturing plants in several countries outside India such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Nepal, and Mexico. According to a PTI report, Parle Products' operational revenue rose by 8.5% to ₹15,568.49 crore in FY25 while profits fell by 39% to ₹979.53 crore.