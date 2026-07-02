Parle-G, Melody maker plans $1B IPO at over $10B valuation

Business expansion

Global presence and financial performance

Parle Products has a strong global presence, with its products sold in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The company also has manufacturing plants in several countries outside India such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Nepal, and Mexico. According to a PTI report, Parle Products' operational revenue rose by 8.5% to ₹15,568.49 crore in FY25 while profits fell by 39% to ₹979.53 crore.