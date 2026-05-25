Parle Industries surges over 21% after PM Modi toffee gift

Parle Industries unconnected to Parle Products

After Meloni called Melody "very, very good toffee" in a viral video, everyone started talking about Parle Products.

But here's the twist: Parle Industries (the one whose stock is surging) actually is an infrastructure and real estate firm and manages paper waste recycling operations, and isn't connected to Melody or FMCG at all.

Meanwhile, Parle Products says it has no plans for an IPO, even as its candies get global attention and exports are set to grow.