Parliamentary panel to meet RBI on crypto regulations in India
What's the story
India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will meet with officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 2, 2026. The meeting is part of the committee's ongoing consultations to regulate virtual digital assets (VDAs), including cryptocurrencies. The discussion will focus on a future regulatory framework for these digital currencies in India.
Regulatory approach
RBI's stance on digital assets
The meeting with the RBI is particularly significant as the central bank has been wary of digital assets in the past. RBI governors have often raised concerns about the loopholes in the VDA ecosystem and its potential impact on India's banking system. In November 2025, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said, "Stablecoins, cryptos, they have a huge risk."
Stakeholder discussions
Ongoing consultations with crypto stakeholders
The upcoming meeting will be the eighth such engagement by the committee with major players in the crypto space. In previous meetings, representatives from domestic and global crypto exchanges operating in India were consulted for their concerns and suggestions. These discussions have covered topics like peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, international transactions and remittances, as well as bringing foreign and Indian crypto exchanges under a unified policy framework.
Taxation talks
Consultation with ICAI on crypto taxation
After meeting with the RBI, the committee will also consult with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on the same subject. This is likely to be a discussion on crypto taxation norms. The move highlights the government's efforts to include all stakeholders in its deliberations on shaping India's crypto policy.