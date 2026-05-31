Patanjali Foods Q4 FY25-26 net rises 46% to ₹524cr

Full-year profits ₹1,814cr, edible oils ₹29,133cr

For the full year, profits reached ₹1,814 crore (up from ₹1,301 crore), and income grew to over ₹40,000 crore.

Edible oils brought in the most revenue at ₹29,133 crore.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment also saw solid growth, up nearly 20%, making up about 28% of operating revenue.