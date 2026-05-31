Patanjali Foods Q4 FY25-26 net rises 46% to ₹524cr
Patanjali Foods just reported a strong 46% rise in net profit for Q4 FY25-26, hitting ₹524 crore, up from ₹359 crore last year.
The boost came mainly from higher sales of cooking oils and food products, with total income climbing to ₹11,212 crore.
Full-year profits ₹1,814cr, edible oils ₹29,133cr
For the full year, profits reached ₹1,814 crore (up from ₹1,301 crore), and income grew to over ₹40,000 crore.
Edible oils brought in the most revenue at ₹29,133 crore.
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment also saw solid growth, up nearly 20%, making up about 28% of operating revenue.
Sanjeev Asthana credits demand and strategies
CEO Sanjeev Asthana credited both rural and urban demand plus smart strategies for this success.
He highlighted a sales spike in March led by edible oils and said their focus on meeting consumer needs across markets really made a difference.