Patanjali Foods reports 31% dip in net profit
Patanjali Foods just reported a 31% drop in net profit for April-June 2025, landing at ₹180.35 crore compared to ₹262.72 crore last year.
Interestingly, even with profits down, their total income actually grew to ₹8,912.69 crore from ₹7,202.35 crore year-on-year.
The dip mainly comes from higher expenses—especially more spending on ads—and a government move on May 31, 2025 that cut import duties on key edible oils to 10%.
This policy shift impacted edible oil demand in the first quarter of FY26.
Still, Patanjali Foods is holding its ground as one of the top players in the edible oils market despite these bumps.