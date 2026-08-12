Paul Conyngham's Gamgee develops personalized mRNA cancer vaccines for dogs

Gamgee isn't stopping at dogs. It's hoping to bring this personalized approach to other animals and even humans someday.

Backed by Y Combinator and working with top Australian universities, Gamgee has already seen a roughly 75% tumor reduction in its first documented case.

It promises quick turnaround (about four weeks per vaccine), is recruiting for clinical trials in Australia, and has a global waitlist open.

Its big goal: make tailored healthcare accessible for dogs, other animals, and humans.