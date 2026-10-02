Pavan Jain and Vivek Jain each plan ₹10,000cr INOX IPOs

The INOX Group's next generation is taking big steps: Pavan and Vivek Jain (sons of patriarch Devendra Kumar Jain) are each prepping massive IPOs worth around ₹10,000 crore.

This follows a family split in 2021 that divided the business between the brothers.

Pavan Jain, along with Siddharth Jain and Prodair Corporation, is looking to raise up to ₹11,000 crore by selling shares of INOX Air Products.