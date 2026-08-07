PayGlocal to raise ₹36.38cr from BEENEXT, valuation ₹1,140cr
Business
PayGlocal, a startup making cross-border payments easier for exporters and brands, is set to raise ₹36.38 crore ($3.84 million) from BEENEXT, its first funding in over four years.
This new cash bumps its valuation up by nearly a third, now estimated at ₹1,140 crore ($120 million).
PayGlocal FY25 revenue doubles, losses shrink
Founded in 2021 and RBI-authorised, PayGlocal's revenue more than doubled in FY25 to ₹25.11 crore while losses shrank a bit to ₹14 crore.
After the funding, Peak XV will remain the largest external shareholder with 34.04%, BEENEXT owns 6.14%, Tiger Global sits at 5.21%, and the co-founders together keep almost half of the company (46%).