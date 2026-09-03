PayPal and Oracle layoffs in India and tax implications

Severance pay counts as salary for tax purposes in India, so it gets taxed at your usual income slab: no special breaks like the ₹5 lakh Voluntary Retirement Scheme exemption.

But there's some good news: gratuity payments are tax-free up to ₹20 lakh for private sector employees covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act, while government employees are fully exempt, and nongovernment people can get leave encashment exempt up to ₹25 lakh.

Pro tip: ask HR for a clear breakup of your package so you don't miss out on any exemptions you're eligible for.