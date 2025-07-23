PayPal announces 'PayPal World' to streamline global payments
PayPal just announced PayPal World, a new platform dropping later this year (2025) that lets you pay or get paid across borders—whether you're shopping online, in stores, or sending money to friends.
Built with help from Venmo, Tenpay Global, and India's NPCI, its first phase will focus on making PayPal and Venmo work smoothly together worldwide.
PayPal World aims to reduce transfer costs, improve speeds
PayPal World is designed to fix annoying issues like high fees and slow transfers. You'll be able to use features like peer-to-peer payments and AI-powered shopping.
For example, someone in India could buy from a US store using UPI at checkout through PayPal.
Plus, with partnerships like Mercado Pago in Latin America and support for stablecoins, sending money globally should get faster—and cheaper—for everyone.