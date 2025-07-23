PayPal announces 'PayPal World' to streamline global payments

PayPal World aims to reduce transfer costs, improve speeds

PayPal World is designed to fix annoying issues like high fees and slow transfers. You'll be able to use features like peer-to-peer payments and AI-powered shopping.

For example, someone in India could buy from a US store using UPI at checkout through PayPal.

Plus, with partnerships like Mercado Pago in Latin America and support for stablecoins, sending money globally should get faster—and cheaper—for everyone.