Why blood of some astronauts was collected in space

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are conducting critical research to understand how space affects the human body. The latest experiment was conducted by JAXA Commander Takuya Onishi and NASA 's Nichole Ayers, who drew blood from their crewmates in a unique study. The goal is to learn more about how long-term spaceflight impacts health, especially as we prepare for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Difficulties Drawing blood in microgravity Collecting blood in a weightless environment isn't as easy as it sounds. The tools and tubes used for the process can float away without gravity to hold them in place. To avoid this, they have to be taped down or held firmly while the procedure is being done. This makes even simple tasks like drawing blood quite complicated in space.

Research focus Study will look at how space affects cells, immune system The blood samples collected by Onishi and Ayers will be used in the Immunity Assay study. This research focuses on how space travel affects our cells and immune system. Scientists believe that microgravity, radiation exposure, and altered sleep patterns could weaken our natural defenses. These changes could make astronauts more susceptible to sickness during or after their missions.