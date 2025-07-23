Eicher Motors's Q1 report card on July 31: Key details

Some brokerages, like Axis Securities, think Eicher's revenue will jump 16% year-on-year but dip slightly compared to last quarter. Profits might actually fall a bit due to rising costs. HDFC Securities is also cautious, pointing out that pricier materials and marketing could squeeze margins even if sales look strong.

Nearly 2.9 lakh bikes expected to be sold this quarter

Eicher is expected to sell nearly 2.9 lakh bikes this quarter—a solid boost from before.

But with more spending on marketing and new launches (plus delayed price hikes), profits per bike may not really improve just yet.

Still, better exports and bigger bikes could help balance things out going forward.