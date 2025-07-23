Infosys reports Q2 numbers, tightens FY25 growth outlook

Infosys takes cautious approach for rest of FY25

The company landed $3.8 billion in big new deals this quarter—more than half from brand-new clients.

Sectors like manufacturing (+12.2%) and financial services (+5.6%) are on the rise, with Europe leading regional growth at 12.3%.

Despite the wins, Infosys is taking a careful approach for the rest of FY25, with CEO Salil Parekh saying client demand remains steady even as global uncertainty lingers.