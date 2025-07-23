Infosys reports Q2 numbers, tightens FY25 growth outlook
Infosys just dropped its July-September numbers: revenue is up 3.8% from last year, and profits grew 8.6% annually (though dipped a bit from last quarter).
Still, they're keeping expectations realistic—tightening their full-year growth outlook to 1-3%.
Margins slipped slightly to 20.8%, mostly thanks to pay hikes and currency swings.
Infosys takes cautious approach for rest of FY25
The company landed $3.8 billion in big new deals this quarter—more than half from brand-new clients.
Sectors like manufacturing (+12.2%) and financial services (+5.6%) are on the rise, with Europe leading regional growth at 12.3%.
Despite the wins, Infosys is taking a careful approach for the rest of FY25, with CEO Salil Parekh saying client demand remains steady even as global uncertainty lingers.
What to expect from tech companies in current environment?
If you're curious about how major tech companies are navigating a tricky economy—balancing solid wins with caution—Infosys's story is a real-world example of playing smart in unpredictable times.