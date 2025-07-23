Umiya Mobile's ₹24.88cr IPO opens next week: Key details here
Umiya Mobile, a fast-growing mobile retail chain, is launching its IPO on July 28.
The company will offer 37.7 lakh shares at ₹66 each, aiming to raise ₹24.88 crore.
The IPO closes July 30 and allotment results are expected by July 31.
Strong revenue growth in FY25
Started in Rajkot in 2012, Umiya Mobile now runs 206 stores across Gujarat and Maharashtra.
They mainly sell smartphones (which make up about 95% of their revenue), along with accessories and electronics.
In FY25, their revenue jumped by 33% to ₹601.2 crore and net profit more than doubled to ₹5.7 crore.
All you need to know about the IPO
This IPO is all fresh shares—no existing owners are selling their stake right now.
Most of the funds raised (₹19 crore) will go toward paying off debt; the rest is for general business needs.
Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is managing the issue, and if you're thinking of investing as a retail buyer, you'll need to apply for at least 4,000 shares.
