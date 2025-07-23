Umiya Mobile's ₹24.88cr IPO opens next week: Key details here

Started in Rajkot in 2012, Umiya Mobile now runs 206 stores across Gujarat and Maharashtra. They mainly sell smartphones (which make up about 95% of their revenue), along with accessories and electronics. In FY25, their revenue jumped by 33% to ₹601.2 crore and net profit more than doubled to ₹5.7 crore.

All you need to know about the IPO

This IPO is all fresh shares—no existing owners are selling their stake right now.

Most of the funds raised (₹19 crore) will go toward paying off debt; the rest is for general business needs.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is managing the issue, and if you're thinking of investing as a retail buyer, you'll need to apply for at least 4,000 shares.

```