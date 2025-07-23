Next Article
Kaytex Fabrics IPO: Price band set at ₹171-180/share
Kaytex Fabrics, a Punjab-based textile company, is opening its IPO on July 29 with shares priced between ₹171 and ₹180.
The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by the founders, aiming to raise about ₹70 crore in total.
Competing with bigger players
The IPO wraps up on July 31, with shares set to list on NSE Emerge by August 5.
Kaytex has been growing fast—profits jumped nearly 50% this year, and revenue is also up.
The money raised will help them expand in Amritsar and boost day-to-day operations as they look to step up against bigger players like Banswara Syntex.