AT&T's stock dips as 2025 profit forecast misses estimates
AT&T's stock slipped on Wednesday after the company shared a 2025 profit forecast that didn't quite meet what analysts were hoping for—projecting $1.97 to $2.07 per share, just under the expected $2.09.
This comes after a strong run in 2023, when AT&T's stock jumped 20% and closed at $27.42 on Tuesday.
AT&T's solid Q2 numbers and fiber expansion plans
AT&T pulled in solid Q2 numbers: earnings of 54 cents per share and revenue up 3.4% to $30.8 billion, with free cash flow at $4.4 billion.
The company is pouring billions into expanding its US fiber network, using new tax savings to help fund it, and plans to connect four million new locations each year by 2026.
Plus, they're buying Lumen Technologies's consumer fiber unit—which means even more homes and businesses will get faster internet soon.