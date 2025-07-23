AT&T's stock dips as 2025 profit forecast misses estimates

AT&T's solid Q2 numbers and fiber expansion plans

AT&T pulled in solid Q2 numbers: earnings of 54 cents per share and revenue up 3.4% to $30.8 billion, with free cash flow at $4.4 billion.

The company is pouring billions into expanding its US fiber network, using new tax savings to help fund it, and plans to connect four million new locations each year by 2026.

Plus, they're buying Lumen Technologies's consumer fiber unit—which means even more homes and businesses will get faster internet soon.