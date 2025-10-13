PayPal's secure payments can help MSMEs ace global festive sales

Why secure payments matter

For MSMEs aiming to go global, building trust is everything. Brands like Pernia's Pop-Up Shop and Little Muffet are partnering with PayPal for fraud-protected payments, making it safer for customers everywhere.

With smart AI-powered fraud detection now in play, transactions are more secure than ever. Plus, the Reserve Bank of India recently granted in-principle approval to PayPal as a cross-border payment aggregator, which means even more confidence for businesses looking to grow internationally during the festive rush.