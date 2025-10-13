PayPal's secure payments can help MSMEs ace global festive sales
India's festive season isn't just about lights and celebrations—it's also a huge moment for global business.
Last October, exports shot up by 17.3%, giving Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) a real shot at turning one-time international buyers into loyal customers.
The key? Making payments easy and secure so shoppers want to come back.
Why secure payments matter
For MSMEs aiming to go global, building trust is everything. Brands like Pernia's Pop-Up Shop and Little Muffet are partnering with PayPal for fraud-protected payments, making it safer for customers everywhere.
With smart AI-powered fraud detection now in play, transactions are more secure than ever. Plus, the Reserve Bank of India recently granted in-principle approval to PayPal as a cross-border payment aggregator, which means even more confidence for businesses looking to grow internationally during the festive rush.