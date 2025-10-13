Morgan Stanley sets ₹1,300 target for JSW Steel

Record production boosts JSW Steel's stock price

Most of this boost came from JSW's Indian plants, which delivered 7.66 million tonnes—a solid 16% jump.

Even with an upcoming shutdown of a blast furnace at its Vijayanagar facility, Morgan Stanley expects sales in India to grow by around 17% year-on-year.

Financially, things are looking bright too: net profit for the June quarter shot up to ₹2,184 crore from ₹845 crore last year, and operating margins improved sharply thanks to steady revenues and lower expenses.