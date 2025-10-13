Estee Lauder's India strategy: Tapping into luxury beauty goldmine
Estee Lauder Companies (ELC) is stepping up its game in India, where luxury beauty sales are growing fast—about 16% every year, outpacing the country's economy.
With a median age of 28 and spending power rising, ELC wants emerging markets like India to make up a bigger slice of its global revenue.
ELC's approach to distribution in India
ELC runs its own subsidiary in India and teams up with Nykaa, Sephora, and Zepto to get its products out there.
From affordable picks like The Ordinary to high-end options like Kilian Paris, they're covering all price points.
They even launched a mini Advanced Night Repair at ₹1,250 to bring more consumers into the category.
Local sourcing and support for homegrown brands
India now supplies over 50 raw materials for ELC's global products and produces special editions locally.
ELC has backed homegrown brands like Forest Essentials—which has grown to 160+ stores—and supports Indian beauty startups through its BEAUTY&YOU program with grants and mentorship.
It's all about helping India's beauty ecosystem thrive.