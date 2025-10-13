IIT-Madras startup's smart ring lets you pay like a pro
Muse Wearables, a startup from IIT-Madras, just rolled out India's first wearable payment system in partnership with NPCI.
Their Smart Ring 'Ring One' lets you pay at any NFC-enabled terminal—no wallet or phone needed.
The goal? Make quick, easy payments possible for everyone, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
Muse Wallet is the ring's brain
Already used in 40+ countries, Muse Wallet now works here too.
You can turn your RuPay card into a secure digital token stored right on the ring—so only you can make payments while wearing it.
If the ring goes missing, your money stays safe since the token automatically locks down.
Muse's mission? Make payments easier for everyone
Muse is working to bring more Indian banks on board so even more people can use this tech.
Their big vision is to give millions of RuPay users an easy and secure way to pay—without relying on global wallets.