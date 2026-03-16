Paytm's built-in calculator: How to use it for smoother transactions
What's the story
Paytm has added a built-in calculator to its payment screen, letting users add multiple amounts and confirm the total before completing a transaction. The feature is aimed at simplifying everyday retail transactions like payments at grocery stores, vegetable markets, pharmacies, and local shops. It can also be used for splitting bills or calculating totals for services.
Usage instructions
How to use the built-in calculator
To use the built-in calculator on the Paytm app, users have to scan a QR code or select a contact/enter a UPI ID to initiate payment. On the amount entry screen, they can tap the "+" icon to add multiple values. The total updates automatically as each value is entered and appears in both numeric and written formats. After confirming this final amount, users can proceed with their payment by entering their UPI PIN.
Feature goal
The new feature aims to improve accuracy
A Paytm spokesperson said the new feature is all about making it easier to add amounts before confirming a payment. It also aims to improve accuracy by showing the total in both numbers and words. The integration is part of the company's efforts to embed more tools into its payment flow, making everyday transactions simpler for users.