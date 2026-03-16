Paytm's built-in calculator: How to use it for smoother transactions

Usage instructions

How to use the built-in calculator

To use the built-in calculator on the Paytm app, users have to scan a QR code or select a contact/enter a UPI ID to initiate payment. On the amount entry screen, they can tap the "+" icon to add multiple values. The total updates automatically as each value is entered and appears in both numeric and written formats. After confirming this final amount, users can proceed with their payment by entering their UPI PIN.