Paytm and Visa offer 50% off metro tickets twice monthly
Paytm and Visa are making Metro travel cheaper:
Visa credit and debit cardholders can now get 50% off (up to ₹50) on Metro ticket bookings through the Paytm app, with no minimum spend.
You can use this offer twice per card each month until December 31, 2026.
Visa discounts on bills and recharges
From October 1, 2026, Visa Classic and Platinum Debit cards get you a 10% discount (up to ₹100) on payments of ₹299 or more, while Visa Platinum Credit cardholders get a flat 5% off, up to ₹100, on payments of ₹299 or more across mobile recharges, electricity, water, broadband, DTH, gas cylinder, and piped gas.
Just use your eligible Visa card and the right promo code at checkout.
As Vikash Jalan, COO - Consumer Payments at Paytm, puts it, this partnership is all about making everyday spending a little more rewarding.