Paytm and Visa offer 50% off metro tickets twice monthly

From October 1, 2026, Visa Classic and Platinum Debit cards get you a 10% discount (up to ₹100) on payments of ₹299 or more, while Visa Platinum Credit cardholders get a flat 5% off, up to ₹100, on payments of ₹299 or more across mobile recharges, electricity, water, broadband, DTH, gas cylinder, and piped gas.

Just use your eligible Visa card and the right promo code at checkout.

As Vikash Jalan, COO - Consumer Payments at Paytm, puts it, this partnership is all about making everyday spending a little more rewarding.