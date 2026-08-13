Paytm CEO, CFO get SEBI notice over 2023 loan disclosure

In its BSE filing, Paytm said it doesn't expect any financial impact from the show cause notice.

The notice comes as Paytm's stock has been on a strong upward trajectory, gaining nearly 20% in the past month and around 24% year-to-date (YTD).

This is due to optimism over the government's possible merchant discount rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions and robust Q1 FY27 earnings.