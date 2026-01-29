Paytm hands out 5 lakh+ stock options to employees

Why does this matter?

Giving out more shares means Paytm's paid-up capital has gone up slightly—basically, the company is investing in its people.

These new shares aren't locked in, so employees get flexibility.

It's also part of Paytm's push to hold onto talent after some scrutiny from SEBI last year, when the founder had to forfeit 21 million ESOPs and faced a ban on new grants for three years.

For anyone interested in how big tech companies try to keep their best folks around (especially after tough times), this is worth knowing.