Paytm launches silver savings, allows investments starting at ₹20

By Mudit Dube 02:53 pm Feb 24, 202602:53 pm

What's the story

Paytm has launched a new feature called 'Paytm Silver,' allowing users to invest in silver through its app. The company hopes this will make asset-based savings more accessible. The initiative comes after the success of Paytm Gold, which has already seen high adoption rates among users. With this addition, Paytm hopes to further strengthen its savings offerings and provide another reliable asset for long-term accumulation.