Paytm launches silver savings, allows investments starting at ₹20
Paytm has launched a new feature called 'Paytm Silver,' allowing users to invest in silver through its app. The company hopes this will make asset-based savings more accessible. The initiative comes after the success of Paytm Gold, which has already seen high adoption rates among users. With this addition, Paytm hopes to further strengthen its savings offerings and provide another reliable asset for long-term accumulation.
Paytm Silver starts at just ₹20, making it easy for users to save in small amounts. The feature is designed to support gradual accumulation over time, giving users the flexibility they need for festivals, milestones, and future financial needs. The silver is sourced from MMTC PAMP, one of India's trusted refiners.
Paytm Silver also offers users the option to sell their silver instantly at prevailing market prices through the app, without any making charges. The company has promised full transparency in this process, with live silver prices displayed clearly and applicable taxes appearing separately before completing the transaction. This way, users get complete clarity at the time of payment.