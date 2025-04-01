This Paytm pass offers free cancelation and insurance on travel
What's the story
Paytm has launched a new subscription-based offering, the Travel Pass, at ₹1,299.
The service has been specifically designed for frequent travelers, offering benefits like free cancelations, travel insurance, and seat discounts worth up to ₹15,200.
The Travel Pass will remain valid for three months and can be availed four times during this duration.
Travel protection
Comprehensive travel benefits included in Paytm's new offering
The Paytm Travel Pass comes with a range of benefits, including free domestic flight cancelations, which means travelers won't lose money if their plans change at the last minute.
It also gives travel insurance coverage against problems like baggage loss and flight delays.
Vikash Jalan, CEO of Paytm Travel, said the service is designed to offer more financial flexibility and peace of mind to domestic travelers.
Added comfort
Paytm Travel Pass enhances travel experience with seat selection discount
The Paytm Travel Pass also comes with a ₹150 discount on seat selection for domestic flights.
This way, travelers can select their preferred seats, be it a window seat for scenic views or an aisle one for extra space.
The pass is aimed at helping travelers avoid fluctuating fares and cancelation fees, making it an attractive option for frequent travelers.
Subscription details
How to subscribe and redeem Paytm's Travel Pass?
To subscribe for the Paytm Travel Pass, users have to open the Paytm app and tap on 'Flight, Bus & Train' on the home screen.
Then, tap on 'Travel Pass,' hit 'Get Travel Pass for ₹1,299' and make the payment. The pass will be activated automatically after purchase.
For redeeming benefits, users can head to 'Flight, Bus & Train' on the home screen under Flights section enter their travel details and search for flights.