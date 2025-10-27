Paytm now allows UPI payments without an Indian SIM card

Instant transactions

Instant fund transfers to UPI IDs or mobile numbers

The new service from Paytm allows NRIs to make instant fund transfers to UPI IDs or mobile numbers. This bypasses traditional remittance delays and also foreign exchange charges. The feature is powered by the National Payments Corporation of India and is available for Indians living in Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the UK, France, and Malaysia.